Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Fire in Pune apartment following cooking gas leak, husband and wife suffer burn injuries

Officials from the Pune fire brigade said the fire started when the residents were replacing an emptied gas cylinder with a refilled one.

A husband-wife couple suffered burns injuries in a fire.

A husband-wife couple suffered burns injuries in a fire that started in their 11th-floor flat at a residential society in Pune’s Dhayari Saturday night following a cooking gas leakage, said fire brigade officials.

The incident was reported at Ganesh Nakshatra Cooperative Society around 7.30 pm. The victims, Aarti, 37, and her husband Rahul Salvi, were rushed to a nearby hospital and being treated for the burn injuries.

Officials from the Pune fire brigade said the fire started when the residents were replacing an emptied gas cylinder with a refilled one. Fire tenders from nearby fire stations were deployed and the fire was controlled with the help of other residents of the building, they said.

Firefighters removed two gas cylinders from the kitchen while controlling the fire.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 10:59:38 am
