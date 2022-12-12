scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Fire at housing society near Pune; no casualties, 15 vehicles gutted

The Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade said they rescued four people, including three children, and a dog from the building which caught fire.

According to the fire brigade, the control room received a call around 2.05 am regarding the fire and teams rushed to the spot.
A fire was reported at the Triveni Nagar housing society in Talawade near Pune in the early hours of Monday, in which 15 vehicles were gutted. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade said they rescued four people, including three children, and a dog from the building which caught fire.

According to the fire brigade, the control room received a call around 2.05 am regarding the fire and teams rushed to the spot. Officials said the firefighting went on for more than an hour and suspected a short circuit to be the cause of the fire.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 11:24:36 am
