Fire breaks out near historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune, causes minor damage to ‘Narayan Darwaja’

Fire officials said that the door was blackened due to the flames, but major damage was averted as the fire was extinguished immediately. (Express Photo)

Dry foliage around the historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune caught fire on Thursday afternoon, causing minor damage to the ‘Narayan Darwaja’, one of the five entrances to the fortress.

The Pune Fire Brigade control room received a call at 12.20 pm regarding a fire within the compound of Shaniwar Wada, located in the heart of the city. Immediately, a team of fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot with a fire tender and a water tanker.

Fire officer Kamlesh Chowdhari said massive flames and smoke were visible when they reached the spot. The fire had also spread to the ‘Narayan Darwaja’, causing minor damage to the historic wooden structure.