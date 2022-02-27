Pune: Fire destroys mattress godown in Pisoli

A fire broke out at a mattress godown in Pisoli late Saturday night, completely burning down the structure within hours. No casualties were reported as all employees had left the facility earlier in the evening.

Officials with the fire department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the blaze was reported around 11.15 pm at the godown near Hotel Ambedkar.

Sameer Shaikh, an officer with the PMC’s fire brigade, said, “By the time we could reach and douse the fire, there had been considerable damage to the facility. Being a storage unit of mattresses, the building was highly inflammable. We had deployed 10 fire tenders and it took about 2.5 hours to douse the fire.”

The officer added that it was unclear as to what had caused the fire. “The workers said the godown was shut around 7-7.30 pm as is the practice. They had also switched off the lights. No windows were open,” he said.