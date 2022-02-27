scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

Pune: Fire destroys mattress godown in Pisoli

Ten fire tenders were deployed and it took firefighters about 2.5 hours to douse the blaze.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 27, 2022 12:23:47 pm
Officials with the fire department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the blaze was reported around 11.15 pm at the godown near Hotel Ambedkar.

A fire broke out at a mattress godown in Pisoli late Saturday night, completely burning down the structure within hours. No casualties were reported as all employees had left the facility earlier in the evening.

Officials with the fire department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the blaze was reported around 11.15 pm at the godown near Hotel Ambedkar.

Sameer Shaikh, an officer with the PMC’s fire brigade, said, “By the time we could reach and douse the fire, there had been considerable damage to the facility. Being a storage unit of mattresses, the building was highly inflammable. We had deployed 10 fire tenders and it took about 2.5 hours to douse the fire.”

More from Pune

The officer added that it was unclear as to what had caused the fire. “The workers said the godown was shut around 7-7.30 pm as is the practice. They had also switched off the lights. No windows were open,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement