Fire at Cosmos Bank on Pune’s Tilak Road; no casualties

A fire broke out at the Cosmos Bank in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth area on Friday night. No casualties were reported in the incident. The Fire Brigade’s control room got a call around 11pm about a fire at the bank located on the ground floor of a five-storey building on Tilak Road.

A fire team reached the spot and saw a huge amount of smoke inside the bank. Firemen used a breathing apparatus and other equipment and brought the situation under control in about 10 minutes.

Computers, cash counting machines and some furniture inside the bank were damaged in the fire. Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have caused it.

In another incident, a fire was reported at a house near the Gokhale Institute in the Deccan area around 4.45am on Saturday. No casualties were reported in this incident, either.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. Some household materials and electric wiring were damaged. Attempts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.