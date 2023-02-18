scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Fire at Cosmos Bank on Pune’s Tilak Road; no casualties

In another incident, a fire was reported at a house near the Gokhale Institute in the Deccan area around 4.45am on Saturday.

Computers, cash counting machines and some furniture inside the bank were damaged in the fire. (Express)

A fire broke out at the Cosmos Bank in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth area on Friday night. No casualties were reported in the incident. The Fire Brigade’s control room got a call around 11pm about a fire at the bank located on the ground floor of a five-storey building on Tilak Road.

A fire team reached the spot and saw a huge amount of smoke inside the bank. Firemen used a breathing apparatus and other equipment and brought the situation under control in about 10 minutes.

Computers, cash counting machines and some furniture inside the bank were damaged in the fire. Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to have caused it.

In another incident, a fire was reported at a house near the Gokhale Institute in the Deccan area around 4.45am on Saturday. No casualties were reported in this incident, either.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities
More from Pune

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. Some household materials and electric wiring were damaged. Attempts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

IIM Bangalore PGP placements conclude with 606 offers to 512 students

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close