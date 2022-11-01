scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Pune: Major fire breaks out at restaurant in Lulla Nagar area

Pune Lulla Nagar fire: The blaze at the Vegeta restaurant located on the seventh floor of Marvel Vista commercial building, was reported around 8.15 am.

Fire at Vegeta restaurant at Marvel Vista building in Lullanagar in Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

A major fire broke out in a city restaurant located on the seventh floor of a commercial building in Pune’s Lulla Nagar area on Tuesday morning. The fire, at the Vegeta restaurant located on the seventh floor of Marvel Vista commercial building, was reported around 8.15 am.

Pune Fire Brigade officials said that considering the intensity of the fire, three fire tenders and two additional water tankers were deployed to control the flames.

“The fire was brought under control around 9.15 am. Prima facie, no casualties have been reported as the restaurant was closed when the fire started.” said Fire Station Officer Sameer Shaikh.

Officials said that after bringing the fire under control, they were conducting a cooling operation by spraying the water to avert any secondary fires. The cause of the fire was being ascertained. The restaurant suffered considerable property damage in the blaze, said the officers.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:18:28 am
