Fire breaks out at storage facility in Pune, no casualty reported

The fire at a storage facility in Pune’s Bibwewadi area on Wednesday. (Photo: Pune fire brigade)

A massive fire broke out at a storage facility in Pune’s Bibwewadi area on Wednesday afternoon.

Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot and it took them around an hour to douse the blaze. Luckily, no casualty was reported. The facility was used to store items that are required for building makeshift stages and pandals.

The fire was reported at the facility, located near Bibwewadi crematorium, around 2.45 pm, Pune fire brigade officials said. After receiving a call at the control room, nine tenders from a nearby fire station were pressed into action. One more fire tender was later sent considering the intensity of the blaze.

Pune’s Chief Fire Officer, Prashant Ranpise, said, “It was a major fire and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The 10 fire tenders took about an hour to douse the fire. The cooling operation of the premises was later undertaken to make sure that there are no secondary fires. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.”

A local police official said a probe will be initiated to find out the probable cause of the fire.