Fire breaks out at Pune railway station food plaza, no injuries

Fire erupts from the exhaust chimney of the food plaza at Pune Railway Station’s Platform 1 on Monday. (Special Arrangement)

A fire broke out at a food plaza on Platform 1 of Pune Railway Station on Monday evening, causing panic through the busy commuter hub. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the wall-mounted chimney of the kitchen at the food plaza caught fire at around 7.10 pm. Kamlesh Mahajan, a fire officer with the Pune Fire Brigade, told the Indian Express, “The blaze originated in the kitchen’s exhaust system (chimney) and spread quickly enough to need an immediate response. The fire brigade’s swift action began with clearing the area.”

Fire officer Nilesh Mahajan said that personnel from the Pune Fire Brigade were already in the vicinity of the railway station, managing security arrangements for an event related to Shrinath Bhimale, the newly elected standing committee chairperson of the Pune Municipal Corporation.