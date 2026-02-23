Fire breaks out at Pune railway station food plaza, no injuries

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A fire broke out at a food plaza on Platform 1 of Pune Railway Station on Monday evening, causing panic through the busy commuter hub. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported.
According to fire officials, the wall-mounted chimney of the kitchen at the food plaza caught fire at around 7.10 pm. Kamlesh Mahajan, a fire officer with the Pune Fire Brigade, told the Indian Express, “The blaze originated in the kitchen’s exhaust system (chimney) and spread quickly enough to need an immediate response. The fire brigade’s swift action began with clearing the area.”
Fire officer Nilesh Mahajan said that personnel from the Pune Fire Brigade were already in the vicinity of the railway station, managing security arrangements for an event related to Shrinath Bhimale, the newly elected standing committee chairperson of the Pune Municipal Corporation.
On learning of the fire, one fire officer and two jawans rushed to the spot and began managing the blaze using fire extinguishers available on the premises. Two fire tenders subsequently arrived to support the operation.
“Within 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control, and there were no injuries,” Nilesh Mahajan said. “Though the cause is still being investigated, our preliminary assessment points to either overheating of the kitchen equipment or an electrical short circuit.”
Fire and railway authorities secured the area and ensured that normal operations at the station were restored shortly after. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.
Debinna Bonnerjee's marriage to Gurmeet Choudhary transformed her views on motherhood. From being independent and not interested in children, she became a selfless and loving mother to her daughters. Psychotherapist Delnna Rrajesh believes that motherhood is a life-changing experience that brings out new emotional strengths and aspects of a woman's identity.