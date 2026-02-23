Fire breaks out at Pune railway station food plaza, no injuries

According to fire officials, the wall-mounted chimney of the kitchen at the food plaza caught fire at around 7.10 pm.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 23, 2026 10:52 PM IST
Fire erupts from the exhaust chimney of the food plaza at Pune Railway Station’s Platform 1 on Monday.Fire erupts from the exhaust chimney of the food plaza at Pune Railway Station’s Platform 1 on Monday. (Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

A fire broke out at a food plaza on Platform 1 of Pune Railway Station on Monday evening, causing panic through the busy commuter hub. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the wall-mounted chimney of the kitchen at the food plaza caught fire at around 7.10 pm. Kamlesh Mahajan, a fire officer with the Pune Fire Brigade, told the Indian Express, “The blaze originated in the kitchen’s exhaust system (chimney) and spread quickly enough to need an immediate response. The fire brigade’s swift action began with clearing the area.”

Fire officer Nilesh Mahajan said that personnel from the Pune Fire Brigade were already in the vicinity of the railway station, managing security arrangements for an event related to Shrinath Bhimale, the newly elected standing committee chairperson of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

On learning of the fire, one fire officer and two jawans rushed to the spot and began managing the blaze using fire extinguishers available on the premises. Two fire tenders subsequently arrived to support the operation.

“Within 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control, and there were no injuries,” Nilesh Mahajan said. “Though the cause is still being investigated, our preliminary assessment points to either overheating of the kitchen equipment or an electrical short circuit.”

Fire and railway authorities secured the area and ensured that normal operations at the station were restored shortly after. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
A Revanth Reddy’s advisor and former minister Md Shabbir Ali
An RSS school, a land lease, and a Congress-BJP row that erupted in Telangana
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement