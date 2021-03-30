Fire breaks out at MSCERT premises in Pune

A lot of out-of-use wooden and metal furniture was gutted in the fire. (Express photo)

A fire was reported on the premises of the Maharashtra State Council of Education Research and Training (MSCERT) in Sadashiv Peth area of Pune on Tuesday afternoon in which out-of-use furniture was gutted.

Officials from Pune Fire Brigade said that the fire was reported around 1.45 pm on the ground floor of the SCERT building.

“On the ground floor of the building, a lot of out-of-use wooden and metal furniture was stored. Large chunk of this material caught fire, possibly due to a short circuit in a switchboard installed on one corner of the space. We brought the fire under control in 15 minutes using three fire tenders. No casualties were reported in the incident,” Fire station officer Sunil Naiknavre said.

