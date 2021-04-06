Fire breaks out at gas pipeline in Pune’s Ambegaon Khurd area, brought under control swiftly

The months of January, February and March this year have witnessed 123, 180 and 244 incidents of fire in Pune Municipal limits respectively. (file photo)

A fire broke out at a pipeline carrying natural gas in the Ambegaon Khurd area of Pune on Tuesday. Pune fire brigade officials said severe damages to nearby structures could be averted as the fire was brought under control swiftly.

As per information given by Pune fire brigade officials, the fire was reported at the gas pipeline of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) passing through the Telco Colony area of Ambegaon Khurd in Pune around 11.30 am on Tuesday.

Fire Station Officer Subhash Jadhav said, “We received a call at 11.35 am informing us about the fire in the gas pipeline. Our tenders reached the spot within minutes and we found that intense flames were emanating from the point where leaking gas had caught fire. The fire was brought under control within the next half an hour.”

He added, “Various structures, including shops and small houses, could have been damaged. But it was averted because we could control the fire soon. Generally, these pipelines are underground but this one was almost at the surface. The MNGL officials also came to the spot after they were informed of the incident. They are looking into the incident.”

The onset of summer every year is accompanied by a rise in fire incidents. The months of January, February and March this year have witnessed 123, 180 and 244 incidents of fire in Pune Municipal limits respectively.