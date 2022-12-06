Fire breaks out at factory in Pune’s Akurdi, 400 students evacuated from school nearby

A fire broke out at an agarbatti (incense stick) manufacturing factory at Pandharkar Nagar in Pune’s Akurdi on Tuesday morning, fire brigade officials said.

The blaze quickly went out of control as the factory stored a considerable amount of inflammable material. It also led officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) fire brigade to evacuate students and staff from a school located nearby.

“About 400 students and staff members from Beena English Medium School have been vacated as a precautionary measure,” a fire brigade officer said. Fire tenders from Pimpri Fire Station and Pradhikaran Fire Station have reached the spot and are attempting to douse the blaze even as large plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area.