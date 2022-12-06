scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Fire breaks out at factory in Pune’s Akurdi, 400 students evacuated from school nearby

The blaze quickly went out of control as the agarbatti factory stored a lot of inflammable material, officials with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade said.

"About 400 students and staff members from Beena English Medium School have been vacated as a precautionary measure," a fire brigade officer said.  (Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A fire broke out at an agarbatti (incense stick) manufacturing factory at Pandharkar Nagar in Pune’s Akurdi on Tuesday morning, fire brigade officials said.

The blaze quickly went out of control as the factory stored a considerable amount of inflammable material. It also led officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) fire brigade to evacuate students and staff from a school located nearby.

More from Pune

“About 400 students and staff members from Beena English Medium School have been vacated as a precautionary measure,” a fire brigade officer said. Fire tenders from Pimpri Fire Station and Pradhikaran Fire Station have reached the spot and are attempting to douse the blaze even as large plumes of smoke were seen rising from the area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:03:24 pm
Next Story

Raththam teaser: Venkat Prabhu, Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith unite for Vijay Antony starrer

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close