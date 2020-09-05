Fire breaks out at Cantonment hospital, no casualties

According to PCB officials, the fire didn't affect the 10-bed Covid ICU ward at the hospital, which was started last month. (Representational)

A fire broke out inside the operation theater of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital in Pune on Saturday morning. Three fire tenders of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot.

PCB Fire Brigade chief, Prakash Hasabe, said, “A fire was reported at the hospital at around 11.15 am. Three fire tenders were pressed into action. Firefighters brought the situation under control within 15 minutes of reaching the place.”

“Nobody was injured in the incident. There was no operation going on at the OT when the fire broke out. Four air conditioners and some furniture was damaged. Prima facie, we suspect that a short circuit is the cause behind the fire,” said Hasabe.

”The probable reason for the outbreak is a short circuit.There was a lot of smoke, which took some time to clear… All the ICU patients are stable since the fire was in a different block, and no patients were required to be shifted or relocated. Things are under control,” read a statement by Amit Kumar, CEO of PCB.

According to PCB officials, the fire didn’t affect the 10-bed Covid ICU ward at the hospital, which was started last month.

