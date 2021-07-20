Fire breaks out at basement of commercial building in Pune

The flames were brought under control in half an hour by five fire tenders.

A fire was reported on Tuesday afternoon in the basement of a commercial building in the Camp area of Pune which houses a large number of small shops. The flames were brought under control in half an hour by five fire tenders. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

As per information by officials, the fire started in the basement of the commercial building on the arterial Mahatma Gandhi Road in Pune Camp around 3.15pm. “The building has a large number of shops of clothes and tailoring. We pressed five fire tenders and it took at least half an hour to bring the fire under control around 4pm. After the fire was doused, we conducted a cooling operation which involved spraying water to ensure there were no secondary fires. Intense smoke made the operation difficult,” said a fire officer.

“As far as we know, all the people had evacuated the premises when the fire started. There are no casualties that we know of. After the operation is complete, we will assess the extent of the damage,” the officer said.

The building is located not far from Fashion Street in the Camp area where in a major fire in the last week of March, at least 400 small shops were completely gutted.