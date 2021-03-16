Pune: Massive fire breaks at Shivaji market, no casualties reported

A MAJOR fire was reported at British-era Shivaji Market in Pune Camp in the early hours of Tuesday. While no casualties were reported, significant property damage has happened, according to fire brigade officials.

The fire was reported at around 3.55 am at Shivaji Market in Pune camp. Fire tenders from multiple fire stations were rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze within 40 minutes.

As per preliminary estimates at least 20 shops inside the market were damaged.

Pune’s Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said, “We received the call at control room around 3.55 am. Within minutes fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot. We deployed a total of nine tenders. The fire was brought under control by 4.30 am.”

Ranpise added, “There are no casualties in the incident. Several shops, wooden cabinets, and items kept in them have been gutted. The main structure of the market is mainly stone masonry and hasn’t suffered any damages.”

