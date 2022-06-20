scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Fire breaks out at ATM kiosk in Pune’s Upper Indiranagar

The blaze at the kiosk near Dolphin Chowk was brought under control in five minutes and no one was injured, Pune fire brigade officials said, adding that the money inside two cash dispensers was gutted.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 20, 2022 1:24:52 pm
No damage was recorded to the houses near the kiosk. (File)

A fire broke out at an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) kiosk located in the densely populated area of Upper Indiranagar in Pune on Monday morning, fire brigade officials said. While no casualties were reported in the incident, officials said the money inside two cash dispensers was gutted.

According to officials from the Pune Fire Brigade, they received a call at 10.45 am about a fire in the ATM kiosk located near Dolphin Chowk. Fire station officer Vasant Bhilare said, “The Axis Bank ATM kiosk is located in a very densely populated area with narrow lanes. We brought the fire under control within five minutes after reaching the spot. Much of the damage had already happened by then.”

“There are small houses located next to the kiosks in the densely packed neighbourhood. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the fire, nor is there any damage to the houses next to the kiosk,” the officer said.

More from Pune

“Both cash dispensers at the ATM and almost all the cash in it got gutted in the fire. The authorities concerned will ascertain the amount of cash that was there in the two machines,” Bhilare said.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement