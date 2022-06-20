Fire breaks out at ATM kiosk in Pune’s Upper Indiranagar

A fire broke out at an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) kiosk located in the densely populated area of Upper Indiranagar in Pune on Monday morning, fire brigade officials said. While no casualties were reported in the incident, officials said the money inside two cash dispensers was gutted.

According to officials from the Pune Fire Brigade, they received a call at 10.45 am about a fire in the ATM kiosk located near Dolphin Chowk. Fire station officer Vasant Bhilare said, “The Axis Bank ATM kiosk is located in a very densely populated area with narrow lanes. We brought the fire under control within five minutes after reaching the spot. Much of the damage had already happened by then.”

“There are small houses located next to the kiosks in the densely packed neighbourhood. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the fire, nor is there any damage to the houses next to the kiosk,” the officer said.

“Both cash dispensers at the ATM and almost all the cash in it got gutted in the fire. The authorities concerned will ascertain the amount of cash that was there in the two machines,” Bhilare said.