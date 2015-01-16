Fire at under-construction Bajaj Auto Ltd building

The fire started at around 11.30 am. (Source: Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

A fire erupted at an under-construction building of the Research and Development facility of the Bajaj Auto Ltd in Akurdi on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported in the fire which was extinguished with the help of 10 fire tenders.

As per the information given by the fire brigade of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the fire started at the under-construction building of the Bajaj Auto around 11.30 am.

PCMC’s chief fire officer Kiran Gawade said, “We have been informed that this is the under-construction building of the Research and Development facility of Bajaj Auto. The construction of the concrete structure is complete and the work on internal fittings is currently on. Huge quantity of construction material, internal wiring, electric equipment, many objects made of plastic, glass has been destroyed. All the workers and staffers had left the building by the time the fire spread.”

Gawade added, “It took 10 fire tenders — four from the company, four from fire brigade and two from other companies — a little more than an hour to bring the fire under control. There are some possible causes which we believe could have started the fire. One of the them could be short circuit and it could also be because of the spark from the ongoing welding work. Thorough examination will only confirm the cause.”

Inspector S S Kavade of Nigdi police station said, “The company officials are yet to approach us. But a case will eventually be registered and the causes will be probed.”

In an official statement, Bajaj Auto said, “There was a fire that started at an under-construction building next to the Research & Development facility of Bajaj Auto in Akurdi at 11.30 am today. We evacuated all construction workers from the building premises immediately. The fire authorities arrived on time and doused the fire in approximately one-a-half hours. As the evacuation process was performed in a swift and timely manner, no injuries or causalities were encountered. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and we are still to assess the extent of property damage. The company is extending full support to the concerned authorities.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App