Fire at soap unit in Ramtekdi, restaurant at Undri Chowk; short circuit suspected in both cases

TWO major fires — one at a soap-manufacturing unit in Ramtekdi and another at a restaurant at Undri Chowk — were reported in Pune City between midnight and early hours of Tuesday. Two other incidents of minor fires were also reported during this period. No casualties were reported in any of the four incidents, fire brigade officials said.

The fire at the soap unit in Ramtekdi was reported around 12.10 am and was brought under control with the help of four fire tenders around 3.30 am. Officials said that a large storage of raw materials used for making soaps was gutted in the fire. None of the staffers were present on the premises when the fire started which the officials suspect was triggered by a short circuit.

The other fire was reported in the duct of the central air conditioning system at a franchise restaurant of a well-known pizza chain located at Undri Chowk. The blaze started around 2am and was brought under control around 4am. Firefighters managed to bring out 10 cylinders full of LPG kept in the kitchen of the restaurant, thus averting a major incident. In this case too, a short circuit in the electrical wiring is suspected to have been the cause behind the blaze.

Meanwhile, a small fire was reported at a vegetable stall in Kondhwa around 1.55 am and was brought under control around 2.10 am with the help of a fire tender. In another incident, around 12 midnight, a fire was reported in the front cabin of a truck parked in an open space in the Marketyard area. The blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes after fire tender reached the spot after receiving calls from local citizens.