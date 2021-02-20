Pune: Fire at Sanaswadi factory, no casualties

PMRDA fire chief Devendra Potphode said that the cause of fire was not known yet.

A major fire was reported at the Sintex – BAPL Limited factory located at the industrial estate in Sanaswadi in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Saturday morning.

After receiving information about fire, eight fire tenders of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Shirur Nagar Parishad were pressed into service.

According to fire brigade official, material inside the plastic-moulding manufacturing company caught fire, causing a huge amount of smoke. Fire Brigade teams took about three hours to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control. PMRDA fire chief Devendra Potphode said that the cause of fire was not known yet.

The incident caused panic in the area for some time.

