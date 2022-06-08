Fire at restaurant in Pune’s Aundh suburb, no casualties

A fire was reported in the dining area of a restaurant located on the eighth floor of a building in the Aundh suburb of Pune early Wednesday, said fire brigade officials. No casualties were reported in the fire, which was brought under control within an hour.

Pune fire brigade officials said the fire was reported at 5.45 am in the dining area of Sky Garage, which is located on the eighth floor of the Gaikwad IT Park commercial complex located in the Sanewadi area of Aundh. After receiving the call, five fire tenders were deployed.

“Our teams climbed up the eight floors taking the stairs. The fire was in the dining area of the lounge restaurant, which also houses the bar. The kitchen was not affected, suggesting that the fire started in the dining area itself. Most of the dining area was gutted in the fire. The reason is yet to be ascertained,” said fire officer Shivaji Memane.

“We brought the fire under control in an hour and subsequently conducted a cooling operation to avert any secondary fire. Prima facie, there are no casualties in the fire. The management has told us they closed around midnight and all employees left a while later,” added Memane.

Officials said that the fire fighting system at the establishment was not functioning.