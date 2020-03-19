Fire at Pune slum: 30 shanties gutted, no casualties

Nine fire tenders, three ‘Devdoot’ fire tenders and three water tankers were pressed into service by the fire brigade. (Representational image/PTI) Nine fire tenders, three ‘Devdoot’ fire tenders and three water tankers were pressed into service by the fire brigade. (Representational image/PTI)

Nearly 30 shanties were gutted in a fire at the Old Wadarwadi slum in Pune in the early hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident, but multiple families lost their belongings.

The Pune Fire Brigade control room got a call about the fire at about 2 am, and a team reached the spot soon. It took about an hour for the fire brigade to bring the situation under control. Nine fire tenders, three ‘Devdoot’ fire tenders and three water tankers were pressed into service by the fire brigade.

“When our team reached the spot, local residents said two domestic LPG cylinders had exploded due to the fire. Our firefighters brought the situation under control. No LPG cylinder blast took place after we reached the place… no casualties were reported. But one fireman, Shivaji Memane, sustained a minor injury. The cause of the fire is not known yet,” said Chief Fire Officer Prashan Ranpise.

The families who lost their houses in the fire were shifted to the premises of a local school run by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Local corporators and activists have arranged food and made other basic arrangements for the families.

