Fire at Pune slum, 30 hutments gutted, no casulaties

About 30 hutments were gutted during a fire at the Old Wadarwadi slum in Pune in the early hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported in the incident, but multiple families lost their belongings.

regarding fire at Old Wadarwadi slum around 2 am. A team of firemen along with fire tenders and water tankers rushed to the the spot after the incident was reported at Pune Fire Brigade control room at 2 AM. It took about an hour for the fire men to bring the situation under control.

Chief fire officer Prashan Ranpise said, “when our team reached the spot, local residents said that two domestic LPG cylinders had blasted due to the fire. Our firemen brought the situation under control using equipments. No LPG cylinder blast took place after we reached the place till the fire was ce extinguished. No casualties were reported. But one firemen Shivaji Memane received minor injury while fire fighting. Cause of the fire is not known yet.”

As many as nine fire tenders, three “Devdoot” fire tenders, three water tankers were pressed into service by the fire brigade.

