Fire at Patil Estate slum: PMC sanctions Rs 25.92 lakh assistance for 306 families

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to provide financial assistance to as many as 306 families that were affected in the fire that broke at the Patil Estate slum on November 28. “It was decided to sanction help of Rs 11,000 for houses that were completely burnt and Rs 5,000 for houses that were partially burnt,” said Yogesh Mulick, chairperson of the PMC standing committee.

Advertising

He said the civic administration tabled the proposal of providing financial assistance to the families that were affected due to fire in Patil Estate slum.

According to the assessment of damage, Mulick said it has been found that 177 houses were completely damaged in the fire while 129 were partially burnt. “Thus, the total amount of Rs 25.92 lakh was sanctioned to provide financial assistance to 306 families,” he said, adding that the amount would be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the head of the family. However, there was a demand of Rs 50,000 to each affected families due to loss of their property.

On November 28, a major fire had broken out in the slum of Patil Estate and it took the civic fire brigade three hours to bring it under control by using 35 fire tankers. There was no loss of life but property of many residents was destroyed. The affected families were shifted to the nearby civic schools on temporary basis with PMC providing food and health facilities to them.

Recently, the PMC had to provide financial assistance to the affected people of Janata Vasahat slums after there was flooding due to a breach in canal passing through the area. The PMC, as well as the state government, was providing them help to bring their life back to normal.