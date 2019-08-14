Pune: Fire breaks out inside oil tank at manufacturing unit, two killed

Two workers were killed in a blaze that started during the welding work of the lid of a tank containing furnace oil in a manufacturing unit near Pune city on Wednesday morning.

As per the information given by local police, the incident took place on the premises of CPH Manufacturing LLP at Sasewadi village around 11.45 pm when two workers were repairing the lid of a furnace oil tank of 42-ton capacity which contained 20 tons at the time.

Fire brigade tenders from Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) were rushed to the spot.

PMRDA Fire Officer Vijay Mahajan said, “When we reached the unit, huge flames were emanating from the tank. Foam sprays were used to initially control and later douse the fire. Two workers were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital.”

A police official said that the two workers were declared brought dead at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Rajindra Prasad (27), a native of Bihar and Vikas Singh (35), a native of Uttar Pradesh. Police have launched a probe into the incident.