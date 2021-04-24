Fire at chemical manufacturing unit in Thergaon

A few trucks of sand were brought to the spot.

A chemical-manufacturing unit in Thergaon caught fire on Saturday afternoon, causing explosions that pressed panic buttons in the area for some time. No casualties were reported.

The fire broke out at the magnesium powder-manufacturing unit near the Pudumjee Paper Mill around 3.30 pm. It led to a few explosions. The impact was such that the walls of the unit collapsed and the noise of the explosions was heard from a few kilometres away.

On receiving information, a Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade team rushed to the spot. Fire brigade officials said workers of the powder-manufacturing unit were moved away from the spot to safety.

It was not possible for the fire fighters to extinguish the flames using water showers as burning magnesium explodes when mixed with water. So they used sand instead and poured it over the burning chemical-manufacturing unit using their equipment.

Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade chief Kiran Gawde said the fire-fighting operation is still on.