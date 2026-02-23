Fire at ‘Bhumi Abhilekh’ department in Pune, 50 vehicles gutted

Screengrab of Pune firefighters trying to douse the flames at Bhumi Abhilekh department premises on Monday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

About 50 vehicles were gutted in a fire at the Department of Land Records (Bhumi Abhilekh) in Pune’s Yerwada Monday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received a call about the fire around 12.25 pm. Thereafter, four fire tenders and water tankers, along with 20 firefighters, were pressed into service.

Fire personnel doused the flames and brought the situation under control within 20 minutes.

Fire officer Sopan Pawar said, “Over 40 two-wheelers and about 10 four-wheelers caught fire. All vehicles had labels of the Maharashtra government. Prima-facie it is learnt that all these were condemned government vehicles.”