Fire at ‘Bhumi Abhilekh’ department in Pune, 50 vehicles gutted

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received a call about the fire around 12.25 pm.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 23, 2026 04:06 PM IST
Pune FirefightersScreengrab of Pune firefighters trying to douse the flames at Bhumi Abhilekh department premises on Monday. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)
About 50 vehicles were gutted in a fire at the Department of Land Records (Bhumi Abhilekh) in Pune’s Yerwada Monday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The control room of the Pune Fire Brigade received a call about the fire around 12.25 pm. Thereafter, four fire tenders and water tankers, along with 20 firefighters, were pressed into service.

Fire personnel doused the flames and brought the situation under control within 20 minutes.

Fire officer Sopan Pawar said, “Over 40 two-wheelers and about 10 four-wheelers caught fire. All vehicles had labels of the Maharashtra government. Prima-facie it is learnt that all these were condemned government vehicles.”

“The cause of the fire could not be confirmed. A lot of garbage and cow dung cakes were observed around the vehicles that were gutted in the fire incident. We suspect that the garbage or cow dung may have caught fire, which spread across the condemned vehicles. Some of these vehicles may had some oil or inflammable material. Due to it, the fire may have spread, and a huge amount of smoke emanated. Nobody was injured in the incident… We left the spot after completing the firefighting operation,” said Pawar.

Fire officials said the state government and the Pune city police have launched an inquiry into the fire incident.

