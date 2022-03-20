Fire at Bhor car product manufacturing unit: no casualties; raw material gutted

A CAR CARE product manufacturing unit in Kasurdi village of Bhor taluka of Pune district caught fire on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported but a lot of material was completely gutted.

According to the fire brigade, a unit in the Elixir Soltek Private Limited Company caught fire around 3pm when workers were manufacturing chemicals.

Six fire tenders and water tankers led by Sujit Patil, fire officer of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), rushed to the spot.

The unit is located close to the Pune-Satara highway in Kasurdi. “Our teams reached the spot fast. Fire and thick smoke was spreading fast. Firemen brought the situation under control in a couple of hours. The cause of fire is not known yet,” said PMRDA fire chief Devendra Potphode.

“The factory has highly inflammable material used in the manufacturing of car care products. As there were some commercial LPG cylinders stocked at the plant, the fire spread rapidly,” an official was quoted by PTI as saying. Pune rural police and local government officers visited the site.