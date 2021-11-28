FIR filed over Maharashtra health department’s exam paper leak

THE CITY police have filed an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly leaking the question paper of the Maharashtra state Health Department’s Grade C & D recruitment examination, held on October 31.

Smita Koregaonkar, chief administrative officer of the Health Department, lodged a complaint at the Cyber police station on Friday.

As per the FIR, answers for 92 out of the 100 questions in the examination paper were leaked and circulated on social media, thereby cheating the government and the students. The police have booked the unidentified accused under sections 406, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The written examination for recruitment for Grade C and D positions was held at various centres on October 31, 2021, between 2 pm and 4 pm. But the examination paper got leaked and circulated on social media in the morning itself around 8.30 am. On knowing this, a few students had approached the police and filed a complaint.

But no FIR was filed initially as no complaint was received from the Health Department in this regard.

Senior Inspector D S Hake of Cyber police station confirmed that an FIR has been lodged on the paper leak and a probe is on.

Meanwhile, sources said Military Intelligence is conducting an investigation into the examination paper leak scam and a larger racket related to the issue.