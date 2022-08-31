scorecardresearch
FIR against seven minors after ruckus at observation home in Yerwada

Ganpat Asangi (51), who works at the observation home as a junior caretaker, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Yerwada police station on Sunday.

Seven minors have been booked after stone-pelting and ruckus were reported on the premises of the government-run observation home in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, Yerwada. (File)

Seven minors have been booked after stone-pelting and ruckus were reported on the premises of the government-run observation home in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, Yerwada.

Based on his complaint, police have booked seven minor boys under sections 143, 144, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Based on his complaint, police have booked seven minor boys under sections 143, 144, 147, 149, 323, 504 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that on August 25, around 5 pm, juveniles at the observation home were playing different games like football, volleyball and badminton on the playground. Some juveniles were watching the games.

“But a quarrel started when a football hit the boys who were watching the games. The row worsened and the boys started pelting each other with stones. They thrashed each other and caused a ruckus in the observation home. Staffers controlled the situation and informed the police about the incident,” police added.

Assistant police inspector Ganesh Kavitke is investigating the case.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:21:12 pm
