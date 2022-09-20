scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

FIR against man for posing as CM in photo with gangster Mohol

The accused has been identified as Vijay Nandakumar Mane, an Ambegaon resident, and sub-inspector Mohan Jadhav of the crime branch filed a complaint against him at the Bundgarden police station.

Senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of the Bundgarden police station said, “Anti extortion cell of the crime branch will be investigating this case. An FIR is being lodged against the suspect.”

A MAN has been booked for allegedly impersonating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a photograph with dreaded gangster Sharad Mohol, thus allegedly maligning the leader’s image. The photograph went viral on social media.

Police said Mane is being booked under sections 419, 511, 469, 500, 501 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. They said Mane maintains a look like the CM. As soon as they learnt that he clicked his photograph with Mohol and circulated it on social media, they gathered information about him from social media platforms.

Police said the photograph with Mohol maligned Shinde’s image. Mohol has so far been named in about 14 crimes. He was also convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a court in a 2010 murder case but was was later granted bail by the high court in 2021. Mohol and his alleged henchman, Alok Bhalerao, were also charged with the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen member and terror case suspect Qateel Siddiqui in June 2012 after the latter was strangled to death inside Yerawada jail. Both Mohol and Bhalerao were acquitted by a court in Pune in June 2019.

Mane has also allegedly attended different programmes while posing as Shinde.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:43:41 am
