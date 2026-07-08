FIR against former director of Dr D Y Patil B-School for allegedly embezzling Rs 4.98 crore

Fraudulent commission fees to the tune of Rs 1.08 crore was allegedly paid to a third party for admission of students.

An FIR has been registered at the Wakad police station against Amol Anandrao Gawande, the former director of Dr D Y Patil B-School in Tathawade Pune, for alleged embezzlement of Rs 4.98 crore of the institution’s funds, theft of institution’s confidential data, and destroying electronic evidence.

The FIR was registered on July 4 by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) under sections 316(4), 318(4), 248, 336, and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as Sections 43, 66, and 72(A) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The complaint was filed by an employee on behalf of the school.

Gawande was the director of the B-School till October 2025. According to the FIR, a forensic audit of the finances of the institute by firm AZB & Partners allegedly revealed that the funds had allegedly been embezzled in various ways.