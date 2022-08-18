FIR against fake social media account after complaint by RSS leader

August 18, 2022 4:23:54 am
An offence has been lodged against a fake social media account which called itself ‘RSS Sanghrajya’ for allegedly posting objectionable comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other prominent personalities.
Mahesh Karpe (50), a senior RSS functionary from Pune, lodged the first information report in this case at the cyber police station of Pune City Police. According to the FIR, the person running the account posted the objectionable comments during a live chat.
NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Awad had tweeted the comments posted by the account and sought action against it.
Police have booked those who created the social media account under sections 153 (a), 465, 469, 500 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.
