FIR against Payal Rohatgi for ‘defamatory’ video on Nehru-Gandhi family

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against actor Payal Rohatgi in Pune for an alleged defamatory video on social media platforms about the Nehru-Gandhi family.

A complaint in this regard was filed at Shivaji Nagar police station by the office -bearers of the Pune City Congress committee.

The 36-year-old actor has been booked earlier in different police jurisdictions in the country and has faced action following registration of cases.

Pune City Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer said, “Payal Rohatgi has repeatedly made derogatory comments about the Nehru Gandhi family. We came across one such post, which we believe has been made recently. Subsequently, the office-bearers of the Pune City Congress committee, including Ramesh Bagwe, Mohan Joshi, Datta Bahirat, Sangeeta Tiwari and myself, met senior police officials from the cyber crime cell. A formal complaint in the case was given by Sangeet Tiwari. The police have acted on it and a case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar police station.”

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta confirmed that the FIR has been filed against Rohatgi and that a probe is underway. Officials said Rohatgi has been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153A pertaining to promoting communal disharmony.