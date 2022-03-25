FIR against 3 lifeguards, contractor and manager of security company for violation of PMC norms

PUNE CITY police have booked the contractor and manager of a security company along with three lifeguards at the Bapusaheb Kedari swimming pool in Wanwadi on charges of negligence following the drowning of 17-year-old Ganesh Pundalik Patole on March 20.

Ganesh and his two friends Ajay Bhore and Rehan Shiklikar had gone to the swimming pool, which is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on March 20.

Sometime after entering the pool, Ganesh’s friends came out due to alleged impure water in the tank, but Ganesh did not. Ajay and Rehan immediately informed the lifeguard at the spot.

Police said that the lifeguard conducted searches, but Ganesh was not traced, so the water level was reduced, and Ganesh was found in an unconscious state.

He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead by the doctors.

Initially, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Wanwadi police station.

During the investigation, police found that the contractor and manager of the Gryphon Security and Services Company and lifeguards at the Bapusaheb Kedari swimming pool were not supposed to allow more than 77 people at a time for swimming. According to PMC guidelines, they were supposed to appoint one lifeguard for every 20 swimmers and take consent letters from the parents of minors.

Police said that the rules were not followed and more than 77 people were given entry to the tank. Also, only three lifeguards were appointed in violation of the norms. No consent letter was taken from the parents of the deceased Ganesh Patole, who was less than 18 years, police said.

Citing these points of negligence, an FIR was lodged against the three lifeguards and the contractor and the manager under Sections 304 (a), 336, 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.