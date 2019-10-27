FIR after bid to set Maharashtra Navnirman Sena office in Kothrud on fire

Unidentified persons allegedly tried to set on fire the office of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Dahanukar Colony in Kothrud around 9.30 pm on October 22, police said. MNS activist Hemant Sambhus (46), a resident of Kothrud, has lodged an FIR in the matter at Alankar police station on Friday.

Advertising

Police said the office of MNS and Swayambhu Pratisthan is located near a PNG showroom in Dahanukar Colony in Kothrud. They added that the complainant and some other activists were present at the Swayambhu Pratisthan and MNS office till late on October 22. After they left the spot, a few local residents found that unidentified persons had allegedly tried to set the MNS office on fire, the police said.

Parts of fibre shed at the office were reportedly damaged in the incident. Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of Indian Penal Code. Assistant Police Inspector U H Mali is investigating the case.

MNS’ Kishor Shinde had lost to BJP’s Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud constituency in the October 21 Assembly elections, results for which were announced on Thursday.