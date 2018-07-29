Finland’s ambassador to India visits Konecranes facilities

Nina Vaskunlahti (fifth from left) with officials from Konecranes in Pune. (Express Photo) Nina Vaskunlahti (fifth from left) with officials from Konecranes in Pune. (Express Photo)

Nina Vaskunlahti, Finland’s Ambassador to India, recently visited Konecranes — the overhead crane manufacturers — in Pune. Vaskunlahti first visited the firm’s manufacturing facility in Jejuri that supplies cranes to South Asia Market. She was briefed on advanced patented manufacturing techniques and processes used in the production of cranes for a spectrum of industries, including general manufacturing, automotive, steel, power and petrochemical and many others.

Suhas Baxi, MD, Konecranes, South Asia, who was guiding the tour, told the ambassador that in 10 years of its existence in India, Konecranes has become one of the largest suppliers of cranes and components in India.

The ambassador appreciated Konecranes’ investments in India and its efforts towards supporting various social causes in and around Jejuri and Pune. The Jejuri plant is the first one across the globe to be powered by solar energy, and one of the most technologically advanced and efficient manufacturing facilities in the country.

During the second leg of her visit, the ambassador visited the Konecranes Engineering Knowledge Centre at Magarpatta, Pune. The centre provides global support in engineering and IT for the organisation’s various units across 50 countries.

The ambassador concluded her visit to Pune with a networking dinner where dignitaries from various industries in Pune were invited.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App