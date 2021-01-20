Finish a 4-kg ‘Bullet thali’, take home a Royal Enfield

While the eatery has achieved some popularity for its massive thalis, it has been struggling to attract customers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Want to own a Royal Enfield bike without paying for it? That’s not an impossible dream if you are up to eating a 4-kg thali all by yourself, and finish it in a span of 60 minutes.

This is the unique contest started by a restaurant in Wadgaon Nmaval, on the outskirts of Pune, where the owner is offering a Royal Enfield to any customer who can finish off the newly introduced ‘Bullet thali’.

Ask Atul Waikar, the restaurant owner, what goes into the multi-kilo treat and he says it’s a variety of mutton, fish and chicken items, including fried fish and chicken, dry mutton varieties, chicken and mutton gravies, besides rotis, salads, rice preparations and a lot more. Most of the items are dipped generously in ghee.

The eight-year-old restaurant, which is famous for its non-vegetarian thalis, had seen a similar contest a few years ago. Then it was the 8-kg ‘Raavan thali’, and if four persons could finish it off within an hour, the food was on the house, along with some cash incentive.

While the eatery has achieved some popularity for its massive thalis, it has been struggling to attract customers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Customers were not coming to the restaurant, and we were finding it difficult to pay our staffers’ salaries. We had to come up with a way. Earlier, one of our contests had been popular. This time, I decided the incentive has to be bigger. Personally, I am a Royal Enfield fan and so when I had to think of what will attract people, I thought this will be the best idea,” said Waikar.

His gamble paid off. Since introducing the contest a couple of weeks ago, nearly 50 people have tried their luck with the ‘Bullet thali’, he said. Each thali costs Rs 2,500.

So far, only one person has won the bike, which cost him Rs 1.5 lakh.

“Thanks to the contest, other customers have also started coming in, even those who are not interested in the contest… more of a family crowd. So, we are finally back on track, ” said Waikar.