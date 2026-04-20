Find urea alternatives, says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister as West Asia war clouds fertiliser supply

With global conflict threatening fertiliser supplies and an El Nino weather pattern forecast for the season ahead, Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne on Monday directed officials to take pre-emptive action against fertiliser hoarding and begin exploring alternatives to urea for farmers – even as the state kicked off its formal planning exercise for the 2026 Kharif season.

Speaking at a workshop in Pune, Bharne flagged the “war-like situation” as a potential disruptor of urea availability and asked the officials to assess whether farmers could be guided towards substitute fertilisers if a shortage materialises.

He said that hoarding would not be tolerated, ordering strict action against any distributors or shopkeepers found engaging in fraudulent practices.

The twin concerns – erratic weather and input supply disruption – set the tone for the day-long workshop, which brought together senior officials from the Agriculture Department, agricultural universities, meteorological experts and representatives of state agencies including Mahabeej and the Maharashtra Agro-Industries Development Corporation (MAIDC).

El Nino forecast

This year’s weather forecasts have predicted an El Nino influence on the monsoon, raising the prospect of below-normal or uneven rainfall across parts of the state.

Bharne directed that crop planning and input distribution for the Kharif season factor in these anticipated rainfall patterns. He called for micro-planning to ensure that seeds and fertilisers reach farmers in time and in adequate quantities, rather than leaving supply chains to chance in a difficult weather year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) made a presentation at the workshop, as did the Kharif Planning 2026 team, giving officials a clearer picture of what the season may bring.

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Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare said that a separate review on El Nino had already been held in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during which the Agriculture Department’s preparedness was examined in detail.

Mandhare stressed that pending water conservation works must be completed within set deadlines, and called for the Agriculture Department to take the lead on fodder development programmes – both measures aimed at cushioning farmers against a potentially dry season.

Seeds, fraud and field visits

On seed quality, Bharne directed that inspections be conducted rigorously and on schedule. Complaints about substandard seeds, he said, must be acted upon immediately.

“Farmers base their agricultural decisions on the advice of the agriculture department. Officials must visit fields personally and stay ready to resolve farmer grievances,” he said, urging the department to live up to the trust that the farming community places in it.

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He also praised the Agriculture Department’s work last year in conducting damage assessment panchnamas for farmers hit by excessive rainfall, and for persisting until relief was actually disbursed.

Research and scheme delivery

Bharne called on agricultural universities to accelerate research into new crop varieties suited to adverse weather – unseasonal rain, excessive rainfall and dry spells – with a focus on improving yields under stress conditions.

He also stressed that eligible farmers must receive the full benefits of both Central and State government welfare schemes.

Mandhare, on his part, urged officials to work with the specific objective of ensuring scheme benefits actually reach farmers on the ground. He also called for the integration of the ‘AgriStack’ initiative with the IFMS portal as part of efforts to digitise and streamline agricultural administration.

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The workshop was attended by Agriculture Department Secretary Parimal Singh; Meenal Karanwal, Deelip Swami, Managing Director of Mahabeej; and Ashok Kakade, Managing Director of MAIDC, among officials from other departments.

The workshop included a detailed review of district-wise fertiliser and seed stocks, the distribution mechanism, and projected demand for the season.