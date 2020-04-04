Financial aid for domestic help, drivers under PMSYM

The secretaries and chairman of all residential societies will need to submit details of the beneficiaries before April 4. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. The secretaries and chairman of all residential societies will need to submit details of the beneficiaries before April 4. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The Pune District Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd has appealed to all residential societies in the district to submit details of their unorganised sector workers, to expedite the release of financial aid for them.

Domestic helps, cooks, helpers, house-keeping staff, drivers and other support staff will be covered under the scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yojana Maandhan.

This exercise comes at a time when thousands of such workers have been rendered jobless as a result of nationwide restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Secretaries and chairman of all residential societies will need to submit details of the beneficiaries, including ration card numbers, on dculo-mh@gov.in, before April 4. The association will collate and submit the information to the state Labour Ministry, which will complete the verification process and initiate the release of funds.

