scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Finally, PCMC industrial units to get a common effluent treatment plant

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has identified 1.5 acres in Bhosari for the plant and a special purpose vehicle has been set up to execute the project.

Industrial units in the MIDC zones of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari and Nigdi have been demanding a CETP for the past many years. (Express photo/File)
Listen to this article
Finally, PCMC industrial units to get a common effluent treatment plant
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After years of follow-up by industrial associations and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the industries of Pimpri Chinchwad are to get a common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

Industrial units in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) zones of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari and Nigdi have been demanding a CETP for the past many years. Around 4,000 small and medium industrial units are functional in the area. Pimpri Chinchwad has been mentioned by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board as a place with several polluting units.

The MCCIA has for long demanded a CETP but the availability of land was one of the main reasons that prevented the setting up of the plant. After extensive advocacy, the MIDC has identified a 1.5-acre land parcel in the Bhosari industrial area for the CETP. A special purpose vehicle by the name of PCMC CETP Foundation has been set up to execute the project.

“A process of establishment of a CETP has begun. This facility is being created at plot No. 188/1, Bhosari, MIDC, Pune 411026 to benefit hundreds of industrial units generating hazardous effluents in PCMC and surrounding areas. This CETP is being established with the help and support of PCMC, MIDC, MPCB, and local Industrial units. MCCIA is providing facilitation and coordination support in the establishment process. A Special Purpose Vehicle viz. ‘PCMC-CETP Foundation’, has been created for this purpose. This CETP will help clean the environment by reducing soil and water pollution,” read a press statement issued by the MCCIA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

The CETP would have a capacity to treat 1 million liters of water per day and would be jointly financed by the PCMC, MIDC, MPCB and local industrial associations.

More from Pune

Corporation municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh was slated to perform the ground breaking ceremony for the plant in the MCCIA’s Bhosari unit on Wednesday.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 20:04 IST
Next Story

Malikappuram gets OTT release date

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close