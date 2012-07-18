Finally,Daund to get 0.5 TMC water from Khadakwasla dam

PMC wont introduce alternate-day water supply at present

District Collector Vikas Deshmukh,acting on the state governments directives,has agreed to release water from Khadakwasla dam to Daund and 26 other affected villages from Wednesday. This was decided at a meeting with irrigation and PMC officials late on Tuesday.

At the meeting with irrigation and PMC officials on Tuesday,it was also decided that the amount of water to be released would not be more than 0.5 TMC. With the four dams supplying water to Pune city having a collective stock of 1.99 TMC on Tuesday,the PMC has decided to maintain status quo regarding water supply and not introduce the alternat- day water supply till the dam levels reduce to 1 TMC.

After the meeting that lasted two hours,the collector said the water would be for drinking purpose only. Our teams will check if the water is being used for agriculture. As directed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,electricity connections for pumps in these areas will be cut to ensure that water is not pulled for agriculture. We have formed several teams comprising police,MSEB as well as revenue officials to monitor the usage in these areas, said Deshmukh.

We have made arrangements to release water up to 0.5 TMC. We are hoping that good rainfall will increase the dam levels. Releasing water for Daund will not affect the city water supply, said chief engineer (irrigation department) Avinash Surve.

Municipal commissioner Mahesh Pathak said the PMC would continue with once-a-day supply. Irrigation officials have told us that we can maintain status quo. However,if the dam levels come down to 1 TMC,we may have to adopt the alternate-day water supply, said Pathak. He added that he has ordered that water should not be used for construction or at garages. Borewell and wells have been acquired given the water situation in the city,Pathak said.

When the first assessment was done,the dam levels were at 1.12 TMC. Now,with rain in catchment areas,the levels have risen to nearly 2 TMC. We expect the situation to improve, said Surve.

