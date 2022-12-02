scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

31 films to be screened at 11th Aarogya Film Festival in Pune

Around 31 films from across the globe will be screened during the 11th Aarogya Film Festival, which will take place on December 9 and 10 at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) on Law College Road in Pune. The entry to the festival is free on a first come first serve basis.

On December 9, the festival will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm, while on December 10, it will be held from 10 am to 6 pm. “The festival has been organised by the P M Shah Foundation to create awareness about different health issues which persist in the society among the youth,” said festival director advocate Chetan Gandhi.

“Health is a neglected subject among the youth. And the youth are inclined towards films and hence, using this medium, we create awareness about different issues. This being the 11th year of the festival, there is no specific theme and films across genres will be showcased in the two-day festival,” said Gandhi.

Over 130 film entries were received, of which 31 films were selected by jury members Dr Leena Borude (healthcare professional and consultant, Film and Technology Institute of India), Vinay Javalgikar (filmmaker) and Anuja Deodhar (teacher and social activist).

This year, films ranging on topics like mental health, women’s health, environmental health, child abuse and health, negligence, lack of healthcare facilities in India, organ donation, clean India, addiction and domestic violence will be shown.

Top three prizes in two categories – short films and documentaries — will be given and the prize comprises memento and certificates, while a certificate will be given to all participating films. Prizes will be distributed by noted film and theatre actor Hrishikesh Joshi on December 10. The festival will open with a screening of the film ‘Rekha’, which focuses on skin protection.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 04:20:41 pm
