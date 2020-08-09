Fighting pandemic in Pune; Have not let our guard down: Naval Kishore Ram

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (File) Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (File)

Even as complaints of shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients pour in, outgoing District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Saturday said “as of today”, there are adequate number of ventilator beds and oxygen beds in medical facilities in the district. In an interview with The Sunday Express, he also said the situation will become better in two weeks.

Ram, who left for New Delhi on Saturday to take up his new post — Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office — also said officials from the PMC and PCMC, as well as those in rural areas, had put in “100 per cent efforts” in fighting the pandemic.

“I must say that we have not let our guard down. We have been on our toes…,” he said.

