Fight between Pune couple spirals into security situation, man scales IAF base wall while fleeing wife

A fight between a couple spiralled into a security situation at the highly sensitive Air Force Station in Pune when a man, fleeing his wife after an argument, scaled the perimeter wall of the base and then jumped inside the compound. The man who was injured after the jump has been booked by the police for criminal trespass.
A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Vimantal police station by a Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted at the base. The incident took place on the Khulewadi side of the base wall Thursday. The police have identified the man as Suraj Avinash Jadhav, 25, a resident of Phule Nagar in Yerawada who works as a labourer.
According to the FIR, personnel from various agencies questioned Jadhav, who sustained an injury on the left foot. He was admitted to the Air Force Hospital.
Assistant Inspector Sapna Devtale of Vimantal police station, who is the investigation officer for the case, said, “Our investigation suggests that Jadhav had a fight with his wife some time before the incident. He was running away from his wife and came across the wall of the Air Force base and jumped. He has been booked for criminal trespass based on the complaint given by IAF authorities.”
An officer from the Vimantal police station said, “Following the incident of a person jumping over the wall, Air Force authorities, other agencies and the police responded. Nothing suspicious was found in the investigation concerning the security apparatus.”
