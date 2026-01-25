Fight between Pune couple spirals into security situation, man scales IAF base wall while fleeing wife

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation into the matter on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Bengaluru CEN police station and police authorities in Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Gurugram.

A fight between a couple spiralled into a security situation at the highly sensitive Air Force Station in Pune when a man, fleeing his wife after an argument, scaled the perimeter wall of the base and then jumped inside the compound. The man who was injured after the jump has been booked by the police for criminal trespass.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Vimantal police station by a Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted at the base. The incident took place on the Khulewadi side of the base wall Thursday. The police have identified the man as Suraj Avinash Jadhav, 25, a resident of Phule Nagar in Yerawada who works as a labourer.