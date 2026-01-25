Fight between Pune couple spirals into security situation, man scales IAF base wall while fleeing wife

An FIR in the case has been registered at Vimantal police station by a Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force.

google-preferred-btn
indian expressThe Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation into the matter on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Bengaluru CEN police station and police authorities in Rajasthan, New Delhi, and Gurugram.

A fight between a couple spiralled into a security situation at the highly sensitive Air Force Station in Pune when a man, fleeing his wife after an argument, scaled the perimeter wall of the base and then jumped inside the compound. The man who was injured after the jump has been booked by the police for criminal trespass.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case has been registered at Vimantal police station by a Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) posted at the base. The incident took place on the Khulewadi side of the base wall Thursday. The police have identified the man as Suraj Avinash Jadhav, 25, a resident of Phule Nagar in Yerawada who works as a labourer.

According to the FIR, personnel from various agencies questioned Jadhav, who sustained an injury on the left foot. He was admitted to the Air Force Hospital.

Assistant Inspector Sapna Devtale of Vimantal police station, who is the investigation officer for the case, said, “Our investigation suggests that Jadhav had a fight with his wife some time before the incident. He was running away from his wife and came across the wall of the Air Force base and jumped. He has been booked for criminal trespass based on the complaint given by IAF authorities.”

An officer from the Vimantal police station said, “Following the incident of a person jumping over the wall, Air Force authorities, other agencies and the police responded. Nothing suspicious was found in the investigation concerning the security apparatus.”

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
President Droupadi Murmu on Republic Day
Amid tariff stress, Murmu points to self-reliance in Republic Day message
Padma Awards 2026 announced: Dharmendra, Mammootty, Alka Yagnik among winners
Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra to get Padma Vibhushan; Padma Bhushan for Mammootty
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement