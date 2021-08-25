scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
FICCI FLO lights up military installations

Most of these installations are located in Camp in the city.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 25, 2021 5:07:14 am
FICCI FLO also donated six sewing machines to the widows of martyrs and soldiers who gave their lives to ensure the safety of the country.

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Pune chapter, recently lit up iconic military installations in the city as a mark of respect for the Indian Army while commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Usha Poonawalla, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Pune chapter, said as a part of this initiative, permanent Tricolour lighting has been installed at the entrance of Southern Command, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Statue, National War Memorial, the Clock Tower and the late General Arunkumar Vaidya Smarak. Most of these installations are located in Camp in the city.

