Fewer rain-deficient states, large-scale variations marked monsoon this year in country

July 30, 2022 12:23:35 am
With two months of the Southwest monsoon nearing completion, the rainfall over the country as a whole has been fairly good. The number of rain deficient states fell from 18 in June to 7 on July 29. As on Friday, the all-India rainfall was 9 per cent above normal (since June 1).
However, what stood out about the monsoon this year is that the displayed large-scale variations, causing floods in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and extreme aridity over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.
The Southwest monsoon remained active through the first fortnight of July, wiping off all major deficiencies from over the peninsular region (except Kerala) and central India. These two regions have consistently remained rainfall-surplus all through July, states data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As the rainfall activity improved, peninsular India recorded three weeks of rainfall between July 13 and 28, with the quantum measured at 34 per cent, 34 per cent and 30 per cent above normal. Likewise, central India, too, saw robust rainfall for three consecutive weeks at 25 per cent, 30 per cent and 25 per cent during the same period.
On the contrary, east and northeast India remained rain deficient at -6 per cent, -14 per cent and -15 per cent between July 13 and 28) after surplus rain in May and June. Rainfall over northwest India, however, improved from -10 per cent in mid July and -9 per cent in the third week to 2 per cent as on July 28.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Friday, the monsoon trough shifted north of its normal position and is likely to remain at this position for the next four to five days. As a result, north India is likely to experience heavy rainfall till the middle of next week, the IMD’s latest forecast stated.
“Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and east Uttar Pradesh will receive widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall spells (64.5mm to 115.4mm in 24-hours) till August 2,” an IMD official said.
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Kerala have not yet received normal rainfall this season. IMD officials put out a gloomy forecast for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand saying that it was highly unlikely that these deficits will be covered in early August.
“Consistent and good rainfall spells will be required in August in order to minimise such high deficiencies,” Medha Khole, senior weather forecaster at IMD, Pune, said.
However, the IMD officials are more hopeful about prevailing deficits over Manipur (-36 per cent), Tripura (-29 per cent), West Bengal (-27 per cent) and Kerala (- 25 per cent) being covered in the coming days as these states would benefit from the spells forecast early next month.
According to the Met department, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will move towards Gujarat and Rajasthan over the next one week.
Overall, the monsoon currents continue to remain weak and will remain so till August 4.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Six Vadodara personnel get ‘Cop of the Month’ award
Punjab: Vigilance Bureau arrests two co-op bank officers for embezzlement of Rs 1.24 crore
Spike in fever, dysentery symptoms; look out for grade of fever, warn experts
BMC to use geopolymer, rapid hardening concrete tech to fill potholes
Man held with diamonds worth Rs 6.45 crore at Surat airport
BMC completes 1,000 m tunneling work on north-bound arm of coastal road
Civic body polls: SC nod to OBC quota in, PMC conducts reservation lottery for 173 seats
Ahead of BMC Polls: Lottery in 219 wards to reserve OBC, general women seats
Need to charge people for water consumption: Former NITI Aayog CEO
PM Modi speaks with UN secy-gen; calls for speedy probe into attack on peacekeepers in Congo
Aboriginal star Gardner, funky-socks lover Grace Harris help Australia win a thriller despite Harmanpreet and Renuka’s heroics
This fridge used 66 years ago has made netizens rethink about their latest ones