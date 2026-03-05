‘Few will know of his enormous contribution towards biodiversity’: Botanists mourn ‘Devdas’ actor Vijay Mohan Crishna

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Distinguished actor Vijay Mohan Crishna passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 80. A versatile actor in English theatre and a supporter of Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav in Pune, his role in the cult classic film Devdas made him known to the masses.
“But few will know of his enormous contribution towards biodiversity conservation in India,” botanist Dr Aparna Watve said. In 1992, he, along with his wife Smita Godrej-Crishna, established ‘Naoroji Godrej Centre for Plant Conservation and Research’ alongside Lawkim Industries in Shirwal.
The centre is funded entirely through private and corporate funds. It ensured stable corporate support to scientists and researchers working for the protection of the ecology, especially for the conservation of wild and cultivated plants.
“Crishna played a significant role in strengthening the hands of young men like Dr P Tetali and helping to translate their conservation vision into action,” Dr Mahesh Shindikar, Head, Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities, College of Engineering Pune Technological University, said.
Crishna’s support also ensured research on mangroves in Mumbai, leading to the designation of Thane Creek as a Ramsar site in 2022.
“Through his passing, we have lost a staunch supporter of plant conservation in India, and several in the environmental lobby have mourned the loss of a true plant lover. His legacy will continue to inspire future conservationists,” Dr Watve said.