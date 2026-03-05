‘Few will know of his enormous contribution towards biodiversity’: Botanists mourn ‘Devdas’ actor Vijay Mohan Crishna

Distinguished actor Vijay Mohan Crishna passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 80. A versatile actor in English theatre and a supporter of Sawai Gandharv Mahotsav in Pune, his role in the cult classic film Devdas made him known to the masses.

“But few will know of his enormous contribution towards biodiversity conservation in India,” botanist Dr Aparna Watve said. In 1992, he, along with his wife Smita Godrej-Crishna, established ‘Naoroji Godrej Centre for Plant Conservation and Research’ alongside Lawkim Industries in Shirwal.

The centre is funded entirely through private and corporate funds. It ensured stable corporate support to scientists and researchers working for the protection of the ecology, especially for the conservation of wild and cultivated plants.