Costlier flights leave Pune flyers torn between festive plans and budgets

With airfares climbing ahead of the festive season, people in Pune are rethinking their festive travel plans, with some postponing or cancelling trips in the hope of finding cheaper tickets instead of booking in advance as they would normally do.

The increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices amid the West Asia conflict has prompted airlines to revise fuel surcharges, adding to the cost of air travel during the peak festive season. While the Air India group on Tuesday increased fuel surcharges on domestic routes of more than 1,000 km, most international routes saw a steeper hike.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, also revised its distance-based fuel charges for domestic and international flights from October 6.

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The higher fares are being felt across domestic and international sectors, with passengers reporting substantial increases in ticket prices on routes commonly used by Pune travellers.

K Shambhavi, a frequent flyer and college student, said a one-way ticket from Pune to Bengaluru, which usually costs around Rs 5,000, was now priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 in October.

“The increase is particularly pinching the pockets of college students like me,” she said.

Santosh Gupta, founder of Shree Vinayak Holidays, said, “Both domestic and international travellers were facing the impact of rising airfares. A one-way ticket from Pune to Delhi has been costing between Rs 9,000 and Rs 10,000, while a one-way journey from Pune to Thailand was priced at around Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, compared with Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 earlier.”

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“We understand that fuel prices have increased because of global tensions. However, there should be some capping on airfares in the interest of common citizens, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should proactively look into this. Affordable fares for passengers should be ensured,” Gupta said.

He added that high airfares could also affect people who need to travel at short notice. “In medical or other emergencies, when train reservations are difficult and people have to explore air travel, the cost of a ticket can sometimes be equivalent to their entire month’s salary,” he said.

Limited options for Pune-Dubai passengers

Travellers heading from Pune to Dubai are also facing fewer options. SpiceJet has temporarily suspended its Pune-Dubai service, leaving IndiGo and Air India Express as the remaining options on the route. Some passengers have consequently had to travel to Mumbai to catch flights to Dubai with a steeper fare.

“SpiceJet’s Pune-Dubai service is temporarily unavailable due to operational reasons. The flight will resume from mid-October,” a SpiceJet spokesperson told The Indian Express.

The higher fares are affecting travel plans, with travel operators reporting cancellations and postponements.

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Pratiksha Mirji, founder of Happy Women’s Family Trip company, said the rise in airfares has been affecting tourism business as several passengers are either postponing or cancelling their journeys.

“I regularly take a group to Bhutan. For travel during the same period last year, a round-trip air ticket to Bagdogra used to cost around Rs 15,000 when booked in advance. Now, it is costing more than Rs 22,000,” she said.

Impact of airlines’ margin pressure

Aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar said, “The revision of fuel charges was an expected response to the sharp increase in ATF costs. Fuel is one of the largest components of airline operating expenses, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of total costs, and a sharp rise in prices can put additional pressure on airline margins.”

“IndiGo has described current fuel prices as among the highest seen in the past decade, with geopolitical tensions in West Asia contributing to volatility. The timing of the increases is significant, as air travel demand typically rises during the festive period. For passengers travelling during Dussehra and Diwali, higher fuel charges could add substantially to an already elevated travel budget,” Vandekar told The Indian Express.

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“If fuel prices remain high, airlines could face sustained pressure on margins and respond through a combination of higher fares, reduced discounting, capacity adjustments, and closer scrutiny of route profitability. He added that the impact would vary across routes depending on factors such as distance, aircraft efficiency, passenger load factors and airlines’ ability to pass on higher costs to travellers,” he explained.

The situation has also brought attention to the Centre’s ATF price stabilisation mechanism, approved to help cushion airlines against exceptional fuel price volatility arising from the West Asia crisis.

Vandekar said, “The effectiveness and duration of such measures, along with the movement of global fuel prices, would be important in determining the extent of cost pressures on airlines and their eventual impact on passenger fares.”