As thousands gathered along the race route on the final day of the match to cheer on the cyclists as they passed by historic locations like the Shaniwar Wada, it was team Li Ning Star that emerged victorious in the Pune Grand Tour at the end of the final stage on January 23. Luke Mudgway, star athlete of the team in this race, won the final yellow jersey, a prize he retained since he first won it in stage 1.

A somewhat expected result, as the China-based team had dominated the previous stages. Li Ning Star won the General Classification with a combined time of 28:41:19. Spanish powerhouse Burgos Burpellet BH, the only pro-team in the inaugural edition of the event, claimed second place at 28:42:09, while Terengganu Cycling Team, Thailand won the third place on the podium with 28:48:19.