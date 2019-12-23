Festival held in Pune to raise awareness, dispel myths about leprosy

India accounts for 60 per cent of global leprosy cases. India accounts for 60 per cent of global leprosy cases.

The fifth edition of the three-day Youth Against Leprosy Festival concluded in the city recently, where a medley of functions was held to break myths about the disease and raise awareness on it.

The festival was organised by Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (SILF), an initiative to make the youth more aware about leprosy, which will help in ending stigma and discrimination associated with the disease. The festival also observed the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who made significant contributions to end leprosy.

India accounts for 60 per cent of global leprosy cases. At the concluding day of the festival on Thursday, six teams comprising students from leprosy colonies across the state and educational institutions in the city held dance and drama performances.

The participants prepared for two consecutive days and the event was held at COEP auditorium. Vinita Shanker, executive director Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation, said, “Yohei Sasakawa’s father started the foundation when he realised the stigma associated with the disease and how the affected people are socially secluded. Sasakawa has carried on his father’s legacy and has worked extensively for leprosy all his life.”

“The youth does not know about leprosy that well. We want to send out the message that you and I are alike. Children who come from leprosy colonies often face discrimination among their peers. Additionally, children outside these colonies need to understand that the only difference is with opportunities. We have this festival to bring these two sets of people together and to make it more engaging, we opted for cultural programmes rather than seminars.”

SILF, founded in India in 2006, has worked for the livelihood of leprosy-affected people in 18 states across India. Sensitisation seminars by SILF in various educational institutions help in increasing awareness about leprosy. As for the children from leprosy colonies, they have a scholarship wherein they are financially supported for skill employment. “At first, we wanted to train them for entry level jobs due to the high probability of dropouts. But now we encourage them to pursue skill programmes which will ensure concrete employment,” she said.

Jayesh Pangude from Trombay leprosy colony said he faced a lot of troubles but overcame them all. “I will cherish the memories made at the festival.”

Krupa Sam, a student of Bharatiya Vidyapeeth College of Nursing, said she was unaware about the disease before the festival. “I knew what it was and yet was oblivious to so many other things. Until yesterday, we, too, did not know that the other students came from leprosy colonies. Today, we are friends and all that matters is that we are the same,” she said.

