Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Fest on environment, climate change today

The fest — YouCAN (Youth Climate Action Nexus) Environment Fest — where an exhibition of city-based green businesses will also be displayed, is being organised by Pune International Centre (PIC).

Discussions with politicians, inter-college debate, musical and cultural shows will also be presented in the one-day fest.

TO DISCUSS, exchange and present ideas and possible solutions to overcome climate change, an environment fest will be held Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan-Ghole Road.

The centre has also prepared a manifesto — India’s Youth Manifesto for a Climate-Secure Future — to demand more action from policymakers, politicians and others on protecting the environment and preventing climate change and creating awareness of the issues among the citizens.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 05:00 IST
