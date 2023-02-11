Fest on environment, climate change today

TO DISCUSS, exchange and present ideas and possible solutions to overcome climate change, an environment fest will be held Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan-Ghole Road.

The fest — YouCAN (Youth Climate Action Nexus) Environment Fest — where an exhibition of city-based green businesses will also be displayed, is being organised by Pune International Centre (PIC).

The centre has also prepared a manifesto — India’s Youth Manifesto for a Climate-Secure Future — to demand more action from policymakers, politicians and others on protecting the environment and preventing climate change and creating awareness of the issues among the citizens.

Discussions with politicians, inter-college debate, musical and cultural shows will also be presented in the one-day fest.